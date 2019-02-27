Home

Catherine Alvestad-Miller Catherine Alvestad-Miller, born Jan. 13, 1918, passed away on Jan. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents (Martha and Robert Alvestad), husband (William (Bill) Miller) and two sisters (Agnes (Lloyd) Severtsen and Ruth (Earl) Irwin. She is survived by her daughters (Joyce Fischlin and Diane Griffith), grandchildren (Jana Brooks and Kelly Griffith) and five great grandchildren. A memorial will be held at Sound Vista Village, 6633 McDonald Avenue, Gig Harbor, on March 9, 2:00 pm. For more information, please visit the online memorial site @ HAVENREST.COM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2019
