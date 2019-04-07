Catherine Gallacher June 25, 1922 March 27, 2019 On March 27, 2019 Catherine "Cathie" Gallacher passed away at the age of 96. Catherine was born to James and Gerbina Luzzi on June 25, 1922 in Tacoma. She graduated Stadium High School in 1940 and attended UPS where she met Jack Gallacher who was to become her husband of 70 years. She loved her college years and was active in Lamda Sigma Chi sorority. Cathie met Jack when she was a dance teacher, they starting dating and his lessons were to continue for the rest of his life. Their life together was an adventure that took them from Tacoma to many different places throughout US and Canada. They lived in a trailer for 11 years travelling thousands of miles and moving over 40 times. They lived as far north as Peace River, Alberta, Canada and as far south as Houston, Texas. They endured the extremes of Texas heat and Canadian winters as cold as 70 below zero. Their lives together often called for long periods of separation as Jack often had to work at remote locations away from the family. She often had to handle her challenges alone. They settled in Calgary where they lived for 19 years. In 1974 they moved to Tyler Texas residing there for 40 years until Jack's passing when Cathie moved to Gig Harbor to be near her family. She was an avid golfer, loved playing Mah Jong, and enjoyed socializing with her friends. Cathie was an accomplished artist producing many oil paintings. She was especially proud of organizing the annual Sweetheart Ball in Emerald Bay, a country club near Tyler, Texas where she lived. Cathie was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2015, she is survived by her three children; David Gallacher (Cate), Dr. Daniel Gallacher (Marsha), Jacklyn Berreth (Tim), four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and her brother Dr. James Luzzi (Anne). We will miss her sweet smile, her loving ways, and the strength of character that defined her life. Gaffney Funeral Home will host Visitation on April 9th between the hours of 9am and 5pm at 1002 S Yakima Ave., Tacoma, WA. There will be a mass of Christian Burial at St Rita's Catholic Church 1403 S Ainsworth in Tacoma on April 10, 2019 at 11:00 am and a reception and celebration of her life to follow. Many thanks to the staff at Harbor Place in Gig Harbor and Franciscan Hospice whose caring compassion made her last days so peaceful. Their loving care was a comfort to us all. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Franciscan Hospice or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

