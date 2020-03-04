|
Catherine Irene Wardell 4-21-62 - 2-26-20 Irene left us after a courageous ongoing battle with lupus, with her family by her side. She was born in Seattle on the day of the Worlds Fair opening and grew up in Puyallup until a move to Orting in her junior high years. She graduated from Orting High School in 1980. She went on to work at Key Bank until health issues arose and she was unable to work. She is survived by her husband Rob Wardell from Mountlake Terrace. Two daughters, Elizabeth Touma (Jonathan) from Sammamish and Cassandra Zirbel (Scott) Hutchinson Kansas. Siblings, Lola Thwing (Bill) from Eatonville, John Wright (Vicki) from Carbonado, Ronald Wright (Susie) from Enumclaw, Cindy Sills (Pat) from Orting and Karen McCann from Puyallup. She also had the blessings of ten step-children as well. Amber Wardell, Robbie Wardell, Andrew Wardell, Autumn Wardell, Azure Wardell, Ary Wardell, and Anza Wardell, Connie Rider, Ronny Rider, and Danny Rider and 19 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. There is the rundown of her life, in a nutshell. Wrapped up into two paragraphs. It hardly seems fitting because Irene was so much more. She was so spirited, she was giving and she loved the only way she knew how with all her heart. Irene lived and loved out loud. This world is a whole lot dimmer without her in it, but its guaranteed heaven is a whole lot rowdier. Her beauty and individuality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Please join us in the celebration of Irene's life on 3/7/20. 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM LIFE CENTER RAINIER 17708 28th Ave East Tacoma, WA 98445. To honor Irene and her vibrant spirit. WEAR PINK! WITH BLING! In lieu of flowers feel free to make a donation to your local chapter of the Lupus foundation. #defeatlupus
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 4, 2020