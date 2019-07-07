Catherine Marie Jobst 11/29/1942 - 6/16/2019 Cathy passed away at UW Valley Medical Center, Renton, on June 16th. She leaves behind Richard, her husband of 54 years, her son Chris Jobst (Melinda), and two granddaughters Bella Sedona and Dessa Leone Jobst. Cathy is also survived by her three siblings Bob Rouse (Ricki), Barbara Young (Frank deceased), Marian Rouse (Greg) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in San Francisco to John and Marie Rouse, Cathy was raised in Burlingame, CA and attended Our Lady of Angels and Mercy High School. She graduated from Notre Dame de Namur University where she obtained a BA degree and a teaching credential. Cathy's 36 years of elementary school teaching began in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 1967 Cathy and Dick moved to the Pacific Northwest where for 32 years Cathy taught the second grade at Clover Creek Elementary in the Bethel School District. Her students and colleagues will always remember Cathy as a kind, inspirational and enthusiastic teacher who was always there for her students. She led many school plays and assemblies with her outstanding piano and leadership skills. Cathy was the Bethel District Teacher of the Year in 1983 and a finalist for State Teacher of the Year. This wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, and friend will be missed, cherished, and never forgotten. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff members who have cared for and treated Cathy over the years. A special thanks to the entire staff of UW Valley Medical Center for their extraordinary care in Cathy's final days. Private services were held in early July. In honor of Cathy's memory, donations may be made in Cathy's name to: (stjude.org) Seattle Children's Hospital Research Foundation (seattlechildrens.org) St. Francis House, Puyallup (puyallupfrancishouse.org)

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019