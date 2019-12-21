Home

Catherine Sleavin Catherine Regina Sleavin passed on December 14, 2019. She was born to Emil Oscar and Regina Ankerson February 5, 1925 in Spokane, Washington. She received a scholarship at age 17 to attend Holy Names College in Spokane for three years and graduated in 1947 with a BA in Journalism from the University of Minnesota. She was the first one in her family to earn a college degree. She worked for the University of Minnesota in public relations, as a journalist for the Aberdeen World and published the Washington State Bicentennial newsletter. After raising 6 children Catherine obtained her real estate brokers license and became one of the top salesperson in her company. Catherine loved to ski, hike, boat and travel with friends, family and the Elder Hostel group. She was a member of several organizations and clubs including; AAUW, Altrusa, antique club, gourmet dinner club, and several stock, bridge and book clubs. She is preceded in death by son Michael, grandchildren Benjamin and Annie Rose Sleavin, brothers Ed Ankerson and Ray Ankerson and sister Alice Vinson and son-in-law John Kehrli. She is survived by her children Margaret Kehrli, Sharon MacDonald, Kathy Sleavin, Colleen Polley, John Sleavin, and daughter in-law Judith Brown, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A funeral service and reception will be held at St. Patrick's Church, in Tacoma on January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Michael, Ben and Annie Rose Sleavin Memorial Fund, Bellarmine Preparatory School, 2300 S. Washington St., Tacoma, Wash 98406.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 21, 2019
