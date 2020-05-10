Cathey Marie (Washburn) Meek
1945 - 2020
Cathey Marie (Washburn) Meek July 6, 1945 - April 30, 2020 Cathey Meek, 74, the eldest of three children born to Jim and Mary Washburn, was a dedicated wife, loving mother, and civic-minded citizen. An engaged mother of two boys, her thirties were filled with attending countless sports practices and events, chaperoning field trips, and attending jamborees as a Cub Scout Den Mother. As a "House Mother" where she worked at and retired from Rainier State School for Developmentally Disabled adults, she continued her caring support for disadvantaged adults even as her own children grew and moved away. Always civic-minded, she was a constant blood donor all through her life and donated her time at the local food bank. Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, with him, she enjoyed motorcycle events, rallies, was active in the Tacoma Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed traveling using her timeshare club. She is survived by her two sons, a younger sister, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her celebration of life will be scheduled after current Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
