Cathleen Marie Hill Cathleen Marie Hill (Budzak), 53 of Puyallup, WA, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2019. Cathy was born in Puyallup, WA on September 21, 1965. She graduated from Puyallup High School worked at Fred Meyer where she met many life-long friends during her time there. Cathy was married to James Hill on June 8th 2014, but they had been together happily for many years before that. Cathy loved to bake, make quilts for babies, and spoil her grandbabies. She was always there for others. Cathy is survived by her husband James, her daddy John Budzak, her brother John Budzak Jr., and sisters Terri Soliz (Budzak) and Barb Budzak. Cathy had 5 children by marriage, Chauntay, Jacquina, Tasha, Selina and James, her 10 grandchildren and many other family and friends. Cathy is preceded in death by her mother Lorraine Budzak. The funeral service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church 509 3rd St SW Puyallup, WA 98371 on March 5, 2019 at 1:00pm.

