|
|
Cathryn Nordstrom Cathryn Hansen Nordstrom, age 84, died on August 7, 2019 in Southfield, MI, due to complications of vascular dementia. She was formerly a 31-year resident of Edgewood, WA. She was born in Sacramento, CA to Willis and Eunelda Hansen. She graduated from Davis High School in 1952 and earned a B.A. and teaching certificate at Mills College in 1956. She later earned an M.A. in education at Rutgers University. Cathryn married Jon Nordstrom of Kingsburg, CA in 1960. They relocated to Maryland for his service in the US Army at Walter Reed Medical Center. Jon's university teaching and research positions moved them to New Jersey, Arizona, and Washington state. Serving children was the driving passion in her life. Cathryn taught third grade in Oakland, CA and later served as an elementary library paraprofessional for fifteen years in the Sumner School District. She also dedicated herself to the academic, musical/artistic, and spiritual development of her own two children, creating a loving and engaging home and leading various 4-H and vacation Bible clubs. Cathryn had a life-long pleasure of singing. She studied voice at the Peabody Conservatory and could often be found at the piano, singing to her own accompaniment. She served as church pianist and sang in the choir of Edgewood Community Church for many years. Cathryn connected with people through her quirky sense of humor and gentle, compassionate spirit. This, as well as her musical ability, stayed with her throughout her decade-long battle with dementia. She is survived by her brother David (Jeanie) Hansen of Ames, IA, daughter Joan (Randy) of Royal Oak, MI, son Ben (Lora) of Anchorage, AK, and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jon and youngest brother Stanley Hansen.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019