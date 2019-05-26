|
|
Cecil Ben Craven Cecil Ben Craven, born February 14, 1933 was a retired Air Force Veteran, husband, father, and friend. After 86 years of living and loving to his fullest, he died on May 19, 2019. He leaves behind the strong women who loved and supported him; his wife Sara, his daughter Linda (Julio), his granddaughter Carolyn, and great-granddaughters Millie and Nichole. Funeral and graveside services will be held at 1pm on May 28, 2019 at Fir Lane Memorial Park.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019