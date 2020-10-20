Celeste Paulson (Kristovich)

December 20, 1943 - October 13, 2020

University Place, Washington - Celeste L. Paulson (Kristovich)

Celeste passed away peacefully in her home October 13, 2020 at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband Robert C. Paulson, brother Nick Kristovich, her niece Nicole (Brent) Twaddle and grand nieces Rylee and Macy Twaddle. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.





