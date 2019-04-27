Chalmer Burket Born to a PA railroad man and his wife on July 16, 1923, Chalmer Owen (Dutch) Burket was one of eight children before leaving home to join the U.S. Cavalry at age 17. Being underage, his eldest sister had to sign papers to allow his enlistment. When the mounted units were discontinued by the Army, Burket became an infantry man. He ended his Army career as a LTC with the Military Police, after serving as Provost Marshall at several installations. The recipient of multiple awards and accolades, Burket also received the silver star, the bronze star, and two purple hearts. He was characterized by a strong military posture that served as a powerful role model for his children, and engendered a deep respect with the men and women he commanded. The Burket family enjoyed postings in GA, Panama CZ, NJ, Germany, WA and CA. His children fondly reminisce about the experiences of living in the tropics and the years spent in Bavaria and travelling around Europe. In the late 1950's Burket received an unusual assignment while stationed at Brooklyn Army Terminal.....he personally escorted young recruit Elvis Presley to prepare for deployment overseas. Burket developed the abilities of a mastercraftsman to build anything, from wood furniture and barns to dollhouses and koi ponds. He built gas-powered cars for his children and grandchildren, including one with a trailer for the rescue dog he brought home (one among many). After retiring from the Army, Burket continued to serve the military at the Ft. Lewis Education Center, followed by a stint as the lead in the Self-Help Shop. At the latter he shared his skills in plumbing, electrical, and repairs. Dutch Burket died on April 13, 2019 from pneumonia. He was pre-deceased by wife Shirley and son Jon and leaves behind elder sister Eleanor Clark, daughter Sandra Burket Etienne and son James Ray Burket. He is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary