Charlene and I were waiting for the weather and COVID to improve so we could have lunch. Such a shock.

We worked together at Tektronix and socialized at the Servetus Single Dances for a number of years. I have a picture of us as "Raggedy Ann and Andy" attending one of those dances.

I will miss her friendship.

Charlene Ascher, Portland Or.











Charlene Ascher

Friend