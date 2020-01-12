|
Charles Junior George 1932 - 2020 Charles Junior George, born in 1932, in Eatonville, WA, passed away peacefully, the evening of January 1st, 2020. He joins is wife, Bettie, who passed away in April, 2018. "Chuck" is survived by three daughters, Charlene (Steve), Vicki (Jim), and Terri (Jim). He was also blessed with five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Chuck graduated from Eatonville HS in June of 1950, and was later drafted into the Army, where he served from 1953 to 1955. After that time, he and Bettie settled their family in Midland, WA, where Chuck was a volunteer firefighter for many years. Along with volunteering, he was a full-time firefighter at McChord AFB, and retired in the early 1980's. Retirement took him back to his roots, where he established Grandview Farm, in Graham, WA, and raised Dexter Cattle. In 2010, he and Bettie returned to the Midland area. Per his request, no services will be held.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020