Charles Daniels
February 13, 1948 - October 17, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Charles Raymond Daniels IV was born on Feb. 13, 1948 in Brackettville, TX to Raymond and Adella Daniels. He passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020 in Tacoma, WA at the age of 72. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; his children Demetrius, Dominique, DeLyric, Kealizae, and Kyanna, as well as 8 grandchildren, 1 brother and 2 sisters. A viewing will be held on Wed., Oct. 28th from 12-6PM at Mountain View Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place on Thurs. Oct. 29th at 12PM at the Aspen Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood, WA. Livestream link of the funeral will be available at www.mountainviewtacoma.com
due to maximum attendance restrictions.