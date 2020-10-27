1/1
Charles Daniels
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Daniels
February 13, 1948 - October 17, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Charles Raymond Daniels IV was born on Feb. 13, 1948 in Brackettville, TX to Raymond and Adella Daniels. He passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020 in Tacoma, WA at the age of 72. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; his children Demetrius, Dominique, DeLyric, Kealizae, and Kyanna, as well as 8 grandchildren, 1 brother and 2 sisters. A viewing will be held on Wed., Oct. 28th from 12-6PM at Mountain View Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place on Thurs. Oct. 29th at 12PM at the Aspen Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood, WA. Livestream link of the funeral will be available at www.mountainviewtacoma.com due to maximum attendance restrictions.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mountain View Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved