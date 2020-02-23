|
Charles Johnston Charles Johnston, born on November 10, 1920, passed away peacefully in Tacoma on February 19, 2020 at the age of 99. Charles was proud of his service to his country, having served in Northern France from 1940-1945; it was rare to see him without his World War II Veteran cap. He retired in 1982 from the Fort Lewis motor pool after 34 years as a driver. For over 30 years after retiring, he could be found at McDonald's having coffee with the boys. He enjoyed making people laugh, calling himself a jokester. He also restored old cars and went to swap meets or garage sales looking for a good deal. He leaves behind his wife of 76 years, Johanna; his daughter, Cheryl Gregory (Larry); three sons, Chuck (Lois), Rick, and Doug (Sabrina); 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Military honors will be performed at New Tacoma Cemetery at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2020