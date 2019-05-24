Charles "Shorty" Mains Charles "Shorty" Mains, age 80, was called home to heaven and his wife of 55 years on May 13th, 2018. Unconditional love, friendliness, faith, and helpfulness were not just aspects of his character- they were his essence and the way he lived his life. He loved being outdoors- fishing with his wife, grandkids, friends- anyone willing. Traipsing mountain and canyon trails with family and friends, and looking at and collecting rocks from all over. He was a teacher, coach, and builder. He wanted us all- family and friends, students and sportsfolk to thrive and to love the adventures of our lives both big and small. Waiting to meet him again are sisters Edie, Nona, Mary; and brother Mark. His children: Kay, Todd (wife Stacy), Robert "Tex", and Trent (wife Danielle). His grandchildren: Jake, Mckenna, Alyxandra, Josh, Colby, Jonah, Syndi, Jesse, Bailey, and Lucy. Also, his many Great Friends. We were honored and lucky to have the gift of this special person in our lives. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday May 31st at All Saints Catholic Church, Puyallup WA.

