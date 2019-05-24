Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mains
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Shorty" Mains

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Shorty" Mains Obituary
Charles "Shorty" Mains Charles "Shorty" Mains, age 80, was called home to heaven and his wife of 55 years on May 13th, 2018. Unconditional love, friendliness, faith, and helpfulness were not just aspects of his character- they were his essence and the way he lived his life. He loved being outdoors- fishing with his wife, grandkids, friends- anyone willing. Traipsing mountain and canyon trails with family and friends, and looking at and collecting rocks from all over. He was a teacher, coach, and builder. He wanted us all- family and friends, students and sportsfolk to thrive and to love the adventures of our lives both big and small. Waiting to meet him again are sisters Edie, Nona, Mary; and brother Mark. His children: Kay, Todd (wife Stacy), Robert "Tex", and Trent (wife Danielle). His grandchildren: Jake, Mckenna, Alyxandra, Josh, Colby, Jonah, Syndi, Jesse, Bailey, and Lucy. Also, his many Great Friends. We were honored and lucky to have the gift of this special person in our lives. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday May 31st at All Saints Catholic Church, Puyallup WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.