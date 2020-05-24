Charles (Chas) Marten Chas passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at the age of 82. A lifelong resident of Tacoma he attended Lincoln High School. He had a long career in sales and design with Glasgow Furniture and Selden's Furniture for over 45 years. Chas was an avid car enthusiast that started when he was a young teenager. He was a promoter of many car shows for 35 years, including the "Mild To Wild" show in the Tacoma Dome from 1989 - 2008. He was also a big fan of all forms of car racing. He is survived by his wife Sue of 60 Years, sons Ron (Michelle), Dennis (Amy), and David. Loved by his grandchildren Collin, Tyler (Alysha), Tylor, Emma, Colton, and great-grandson Henry, and his brother George Marten. Preceded in death by his sister Judy Lakose. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store