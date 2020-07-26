Charles "Chuck" Maurice Adler June 21, 1944 - July 8, 2020 Chuck was born in Victorville, CA to Charles and Mary Adler and was the eldest of 4 siblings. Early on he became engulfed by hotrod culture; he completed his first car build at age 16 - a beloved 40 Ford Coupe. The family moved to Las Vegas where he started working as a pool boy at the famous Sands Hotel and then later, following in his fathers footsteps, cooking in some of Vegas' finest restaurants. He was drafted into the Army in 1965 and became a helicopter mechanic, where he was eventually stationed in Tacoma, WA. Chuck went on to work for Boeing, before returning to his love of automotive working at Schucks, Meridian Auto parts and Sunset Cars. In 1979 he moved the family to Graham and built the farm he had always dreamt of. Chuck loved to cook, work on the farm and drive his hotrods. He was quite a storyteller to those who knew him. He had a weakness for spicy foods and rootbeer floats. Chuck passed away peacefully at home on the farm. He is survived by his younger brothers Sam Adler of NC, Ron Adler of AZ, his sons Charles and Seth Adler of CA, his wife of 30 years Jill Adler and her son Dustin Wright of Tacoma, WA. Chuck also had three grandchildren: Asher Adler of CA, Ryder and Adaline Wright of WA. He will be forever in our thoughts.



