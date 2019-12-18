|
|
Charles "Chuck" McTee Charles "Chuck" McTee was born in Eatonville, WA in 1928 and passed peacefully of natural causes at home on December 5, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Eatonville, as was his wife, Jaquelin, whom he married in 1950. She was his high school sweetheart and they shared nearly 69 wonderful years together until she passed in April of this year. They raised two daughters, Cindy (Leonard Slatkin) of Saint Louis, and Christy (Rick Coburn) of Edgewood. Charles retired as service manager at Van Eaton Chevrolet in Eatonville after 43 years with the company. After that, he kept busy hunting, fishing, traveling, building roads and working on the family tree farm. He also served for many years on the Eatonville Planning Commission. Chuck was very inventive and self-sufficient, and he was always ready to assist those in need. His grandsons, Michael and Kenny Coburn, brought great joy to him and shared his love of the outdoors. They, along with Christy and Cindy, will miss him enormously. A private, grave-side service was held at the Eatonville Cemetery. Those who wish to make donations in Chuck's memory are invited to contribute to the Eatonville School District McTee Music Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 698, Eatonville, WA 98328. More information is available here:http://www.cindymctee.com/charles.mctee.html
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 18, 2019