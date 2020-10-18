1/1
Charles Mellinger
December 2, 1962 - August 18, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Charles C. Mellinger lll passed away on August 18th ,2020 in Tacoma Wa. He was surrounded by family and at home. Charles was born in Tacoma WA on December 2nd 1962.
He passed away from his head injuries that were caused by a car accident in 1982.
Charles graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1981.
He studied a year at Washington State University in the veterinarian studies program before the car accident that left him with a head injury and shattered pelvis. Charles overtook this setback in his wheelchair and continued to give to his community as a volunteer reader at a grade school and a LeMay car museum volunteer. He loved to travel Washington State and Hawaii. His nickname was Manzer and he loved going to concerts at the Puyallup fair. Charles always had a bright smile, positive outlook and lived life to its fullest. Charles was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He loved the WSU Cougars!
Lisa Mellinger is his sister
Parents Sally Mellinger and Charles Mellinger ll have passed on.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 15, 2020
He was a good man, a good son and a good brother. ❤
DONNA
Friend
