|
|
Charles Mosely Charles (Chuck) Mosley left to be with our Lord on May 31 st while resting peacefully with his family at home in Lakewood, WA. He will be missed by his wife, Dorothy of 42 years; siblings; children; and grandchildren until we are called upon to join him in God's kingdom. Charles was a military veteran, avid golfer, camper, and automobile enthusiast. Services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Road W, University Place, WA (253) 564-1311. Reception location will be announced immediately after the service. The family requests that in Chuck's honor attendees dress casual for the service and reception.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 9, 2019