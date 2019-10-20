|
Charles R. Houser 2/13/1940 - 10/10/2019 Chuck passed away surrounded by his loving family, preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Sandy Houser, Father Floyd Houser, Mother Florence Jobes, Brother Ed Jobes and Sister Diane Brooks. He is survived by his 3 children Loree Houser, Wayne Houser and Charlene Haggard, also his 5 grandchildren Scott Milton, Justin Haggard, and Gareth, Sandra and Brittany Houser, brother John Houser, Sisters: Liz Arends, Mary Katko and Betty Carlsen, best friend Myron Smith and many more family and friends. Chuck enlisted in the US Navy in 1957-1961. After discharge Chuck remained in the Navy Reserves until he retired in 1983. During and after that time, Chuck became a volunteer fire fighter with Pierce County Fire District #7. He ended his career with the fire department as commissioner. Chuck worked for Dupont from 1962 to 1977 and Tacoma City Water from 1978 until his retirement in 2005. Chuck had a smile and laugh that could light up a room. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He dedicated his life to his family. Chuck's earthly light has now gone dim, but his memory will live in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him. A funeral service will be held Friday Oct. 25, 2019 at 1 pm at Fir Lane Funeral Home: 924 E 176 th St. Spanaway, WA 98387, with a visitation on Thursday Oct. 24 from 2-7 pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019