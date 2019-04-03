Charles "Chuck" Victor Watson Charles "Chuck" Victor Watson of Atascadero passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 after a short illness. He was the younger of two children born to Victor and Catherine Watson on October 31, 1944. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1966 and received his Master's Degree from Fresno State in 1970. Early in his career Chuck worked as a psychologist for the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, and worked at Atascadero State Hospital for more than 25 years as a Psychiatric Technician until his retirement. He was a Board Certified Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Recovery Specialist. Chuck was a self-described secular humanist and will be remembered for his sharp intellect, quick wit and unique sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Sarah, his daughter Alison Watson, son in law Victor Vasquez and extended family. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced when confirmed.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary