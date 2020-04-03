|
|
Charles W. Bingham May 13, 1933- March 21, 2020 Charles Wayne Bingham was born to Irwin and Edna Bingham on May 13 of 1933, at the tail end of the Great Depression. He was the last born of six Bingham boys, raised in the small town of Myrtle Point Oregon. As a child, 'Charley' worked hard from sun up to sun down, both on his parent's rural farm property, and then later becoming the Valedictorian of Myrtle Point High School. Charley's efforts brought him a scholarship to Harvard University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. Thereafter, Charley attended Harvard Law School, graduating in 1960 while also serving two years in the US Army as law clerk. In 1960 Charley was hired in the law department of Weyerhaeuser, the company where he would work for the next 35 years. While in the law department, Charley won an important land-rights case and was asked to undergo executive training. Charley agreed, left the law department, and eventually became Executive Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Corporation. Charley Bingham was selfless, loveable, generous, and disciplined. He donated incredible amounts to charity, including the establishment of the Bingham-Pahl Family Fund at the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, and the University of Puget Sound Charles & Barbara Bingham Scholarship fund. He and his wife Barbara also donated their time generously, serving as co-chairs of the United Way Campaign of Pierce County. Recognized as a pillar of the Pacific Northwest community, Charley was honored civically and professionally in countless ways. He served as committee chairman when Tacoma General Hospital, Mary Bridge Children's Hospital & Health Center, and Doctor's Hospital join forces as Consolidated Hospitals. The Charles W. Bingham Forest Learning Center at Mt. St. Helens bears his name. He participated in the establishment of the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust. Charley personally met and worked with presidents Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan, impressing both sides of the political spectrum. Most importantly to those who knew Charley well, was his love and dedication to his wife, Barbara, and to their four children Bing Bingham, Helen Bingham-Rowles (Ron), Debbie Bingham, and Don Bingham (Crackle). Married for forty-three years, Charley and Barbara met on a blind date at the Harvard-Yale football game while Charley was manager of the team. That evening, they drank their first Martini together. While Charley outlived Barbara by seventeen years, she remained his first, final and enduring love. At age 79, Charley developed Alzheimer's. Perhaps the greatest curse of this disease was that it took away his ability to read. Until that time, Charley was always an avid reader, devouring at least a book a week, mostly historical biographies of his favorite figures such as Winston Churchill, Eleanor Roosevelt, Barack Obama, John F. Kennedy, Nelson Mandela. Even dealing with this loss, Charley did not become angry or frustrated. His smile could not be deterred. He was happy, positive, and loving until the end. A truly remarkable man---self-made, self-confident, yet self-less. Charley will always be remembered doing his four mile jog along the Tacoma waterfront. Buying his two newspapers every morning at Starbucks, putting in more work before noon than most people put in during an entire day and eating 'linner' at the Spar restaurant. Charley is survived by his four children, and his nine grandchildrenOlivia, Sarah, Ella, Finn, Charley, Maya, Elijah, Bee and Bella. He and Barbara can once again sip Martinis at cocktail hour. A celebration of life will be held when gathering is allowed once more. To be notified of the date, please email [email protected]
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 3, 2020