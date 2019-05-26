Charles W. Richards Charles W. Richards, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday May 20, 2019, surrounded by his family, at his home in Tacoma. Born in Tacoma to Howard and Dorothy Richards, he was one of five siblings. Chuck spent 44 years working for Payless Drug Stores. During which time, he worked his way up from a 'box boy' to president of the company. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his family at their Mason Lake property, boating, cooking, and working on various home improvement projects. Giving back was also important to Chuck. He spent over 50 years working with Kiwanis of Greater Tacoma; receiving numerous certificates of appreciation, including "Presidents Appreciation" awards for outstanding service and "Kiwanian of the Year." In addition, Chuck spent nearly three decades volunteering with both the Boys Club, and the American Lake VA Golf Course. He was also a member of the Tacoma Elks for 69 years. Chuck was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Harold, sister Gloria, wife Maxine, son Douglas, and granddaughter Kelly. He is survived by his sister Joan, brother Don, sons Greg and Fred, as well as his five grandchildren, and great grand daughter. Services will be held at Mountain View Memorial Home at 2:00pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Garden Chapel, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood.

