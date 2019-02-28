Charles William "Bill" Guthrie Charles William "Bill" Guthrie passed away at home February 22, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in Tacoma, Washington on August 23, 1925, Bill was an accountant who retired from the Pierce County Auditor's Office in 1985. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, was an avid golfer, loved the outdoors and animals. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1943 - 1946, and was a graduate of PLU. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie, his children Charles William Jr., Diane and Susan, his granddaughter Katrina, and his nephew Calvin Edward III. He was pre-deceased by his son Matthew Brian, and his brother Calvin Edward II. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel at First Lutheran Church of Tacoma. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to First Lutheran and the .

