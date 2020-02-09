|
|
Charlotte Isabelle (Didier) Richards Charlotte Richards (known to many friends as "Charlie") passed away at Peace Health St. John Medical Center in Longview, WA on January 26, 2020. She was born August 29, 1927, in Russia, Ohio, a farm village founded by French immigrants who had served under Napoleon Bonaparte during the war with the country of Russia. According to local history, the village was named after Russia because the area resembled the region where they had fought. Charlotte was the daughter of Louis G. Didier and Eugenia R. (Monnin) Didier. After her birth the family moved to Chicago, but hard times during the Great Depression forced them to return to Ohio and settle on a farm near Russia. While living on the farm Charlotte attended Russia Rural School and graduated in 1945 as class valedictorian. Her desire to attend college was thwarted by a lack of funds and the scarcity of scholarships granted during World War II, so she accepted a position as a clerk-stenographer (later a management analyst) at Wright Field (now Wright-Patterson Air Force Base), Dayton, Ohio. There she met Frederick (Fred) Richards, who was assigned to the base. They were married on December 30, 1950 in the chapel at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Fred's next station, and raised five children while being transferred to various Air Force bases in the U. S. and overseas. When Fred was transferred to McChord Air Force Base (now Joint Base Lewis-McChord) in 1970, Charlotte was determined to get the college degree for which she had always yearned. Taking night classes while working at the base and helping to bring up their five children, she finally graduated summa cum laude from St. Martin's College (now University) with a 4.0 average and was hired as the historian for the base's 62nd Airlift Wing. After several years in that position, she was assigned as historian for the 25th Air Division. She received written commendations from the Air Force headquarters of each organization for being Best Historian of the Year. Despite the heavy load of office work, child care, and college classes, Charlotte managed to find free time for her hobbies of acting, artwork, and writing. Since she had enjoyed acting in plays when she was in high school, she joined little theater groups at bases where they were stationed. Despite being a somewhat quiet and reserved person, she was able to make her roles come to life in a way that pleased the audience. Although she had done quite a bit of drawing when she was young, she decided against making a career of it. Instead, she took sculpting classes and succeeded at making lifelike busts of several members of the family. Over the years, however, the hobby which interested her the most was writing and editing. In addition to the histories she produced as an Air Force historian, many of her poems, articles, and stories were published in various newspapers and magazines such as Fate, Reader's Digest, Redbook, Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine, Reminisce Magazine and Writers' Journal. She also won numerous writing contests, as well as editing and publishing books for other authors, including anthologies for a Tacoma, Washington, writers' group. She always liked to say that the antics of her children and grandchildren throughout the years added a humorous viewpoint to many of her writings. Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister Edith, her brother Milton, and grandson Dakota. She is survived by her children, Pamela Johnson (Larry), Kerry (Sue), Keith (Angela), Kevin (Deirdre), and Lori; her grandchildren Allan (Jennifer), Andrew, Alyssa (Colin), Jamie, Jessie, and Christie; and her great-grandchildren, Hayley, Kevin Lee, Eliana Rose, and Evelyn Grace. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend anyone could possibly have and she will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her well. Her interment, to be held at a later date, will be held at the Mount Tahoma National Cemetery, where she and Fred wished to be laid to rest in the company of other military men and women who had also served their country well. Because Charlotte was such an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's honor to the non-profit group Old Dog Haven. www.olddoghaven.org 206-280-7614
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020