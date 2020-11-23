Charlotte L. Ryan
March 5, 1926 - November 12, 2020
Lakewood, Washington - Charlotte Louise Swanson Ryan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12 in Lakewood, Washington. Born on March 5,1926 in Tacoma, Washington, Charlotte spent the entirety of her life in the city of Tacoma except the 4 years she spent in San Francisco as a young girl.
From 1943-1973, Charlotte worked at Western Union as a teletypist where she covered many important events including John Kennedy's speech at Cheney Stadium in September 1963 and the Republican party convention in San Francisco in 1964. Before retiring in 1991, she also spent 14 years with United Pacific Reliance Insurance Company in a similar role. For over 40 years Charlotte was a devout member of Epworth Lesourd UMC where she held many important roles including Assistant Financial Secretary. Music was another one of Charlotte's passions. She was an amazing accordionist and admired the Swedish Polka genre. Also, Charlotte was an integral part of Epworth's UMC bell choir for a number of years. Nothing was more important to her than spending time with family. While Charlotte is no longer physically here, her cheerful spirit will live on.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, David E. and Lavina V. Swanson, brother David L. Swanson, husband Melvin W. Ryan (50 years of Wedded bliss) and great granddaughter Ruby S. Guinan.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Diane Ryan Geib, Charlene M. Ryan Ulguray ( Steve), and son Mark W. Ryan (Carina), 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
There will be a public viewing at Mountain View Funeral Home on December 5, 2020 from 11:00 am- 2:30 pm followed by private family graveside service. A celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
