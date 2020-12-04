Cheng W. Wang

October 18, 1932 - November 21, 2020

Burien, Washington - On Saturday afternoon of November 21st, 2020, Cheng W. Wang peacefully went to be with the Lord. His daughter was by his side and his cherished caregivers, Gabi and Maria were close by. He was 88 years old and had recently celebrated his birthday on October 18th.

Those who knew Cheng will remember him for his brilliance, generosity, fierce love of education and unapologetic determination.

Cheng immigrated to the United States as an Engineer in 1964. He had previously earned a bachelor's degree in Automotive Engineering at the Institute of Technology in Taipei, Taiwan, graduating in 1957. By 1966, he had completed his Master of Science at Utah State University in Mechanical Engineering with a dissertation entitled, "Study of the Structure and the Moduli of Elasticity of Solid State Material." After graduation, Cheng obtained employment at the Boeing Company as a Mechanical Engineer and remained employed there until his retirement in 1995.

In his free time, Cheng was active in the Edgewood community and occasionally appeared as a guest columnist in the Puyallup Herald regarding various public issues. Although an intensely private person, Cheng loved to socialize with neighbors and relished simple joys such as gardening, walking and enjoying nature.

He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Kipp, his son in law, William Kipp and his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Rahma Wang. Cheng will be laid to rest at Auburn Mountainview Cemetery overlooking Mount Rainier, the sight of which he dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Cheng by assisting a child in their educational needs.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store