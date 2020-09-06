Cherry Goudeau Cherry Ann (Gulledge) Goudeau was born in Tacoma, WA on November, 10, 1946 and passed away at home on August 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Mother Roy Lee, Sister Kay Robertson and Father Sam Gulledge. She is survived by Daughter Rose Howard, Son Alphonse Goudeau III, Grandson Justice Goudeau along with her Sisters Betty Bennett and Selma Richards. Cherry had a generous soul and loved to help others. She served in education as a teacher and administrator in Federal Way, Bethel and Tacoma districts. Please see her full obituary and share stories at: http://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/9339317
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Wilson High School scholarships or the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.