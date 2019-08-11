|
Cheryl Ann (Fry) Jackson Cheryl Ann (Fry) Jackson passed away suddenly on July 4, 2019. Cheryl was born in Tacoma on September 18, 1957 to Lewis and Beverly Fry. After graduation from Rogers High School Cheryl worked for Fry Printing and most recently for Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. Cheryl will be dearly missed by her brother, Jeffrey Fry of Puyallup, aunt, Helen Larson of Longview, cousins, Joan Blanchard, Lori Fritz and Jim Farland and many friends including Diane McMillan and Miki Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held privately.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019