Christa M. Davis Christa M. Davis of Lakewood WA was born on 3 May 1941 in Schweinfurt Germany and passed away peacefully at Madigan Hospital on 26 Aug. 2019. Christa married her husband Robert in 1964 and accompanied him on Army tours of duty to Alabama, Texas, Germany, and FT. Lewis Washington. She also enjoyed serving as a Red Cross volunteer for many years at the Madigan Hospital records section. Christa is survived by her husband Robert and son Perry. Christa was interred at Tahoma National Cemetary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019