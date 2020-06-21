Christian James Oliver
Christian James Oliver Chris Oliver was born on October 4, 1944, in Enumclaw, WA, and passed away on May 17, 2020, at Tacoma General Hospital. Chris leaves behind his wife, Judy, of 38 years, and 7 children: Karl, Norman (Teresa), Marvin (Jennifer), Douglas (Paula), Nikki, Andria Craig (Andy), and Tiffany Kehn (Doug). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family hopes to plan a celebration of life when it is safe to gather. Please see the full obituary and share memories and condolences at www.edwardsmemorial.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 21, 2020.
