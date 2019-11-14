|
Christina Connor Christina Marie Connor, age 50, passed away in the arms of friends and family at St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor on October 27, 2019. She was born in Albany Oregon on August 28, 1969. Christina was an excellent cook, a gracious hostess, and was always willing to carry out a celebration for her friends and family. She was a devoted mother, an enthusiastic fan of her children competing in sports while they attended Gig Harbor schools, and a loving, caring wife. Christina was genuine and always stated her opinions fearlessly. She had fortitude, spirit, and loved quality time in the company of family and friends. She was an avid runner for many years (rain or shine), loved to garden, and enjoyed making her home an inviting oasis. As a native of Newport Oregon Christina lived her early years with loving parents Edward and Jean Dasenbrock, and her brothers Russell and Scott. She graduated from Newport High School and later received an Associate's Degree at TCC. She married Patrick Connor on July 17th 1995 in Coeur d'Alene Idaho and have two children, Dylan and Danielle. She resided in Gig Harbor with her family for 17 years. Christina remains vibrant in our memories and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of life was held in Newport Oregon on November 2, 2019.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 14, 2019