Obituary Condolences Flowers Christine Prior-Dunn On the morning of February 5, 2019, Christine Prior-Dunn, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Christine, or "Chris" as many called her, was proudly born and raised in North End Tacoma by Herb and Rita Prior. She and her sister Rae (Sunde) spent their childhood and raised their daughters, adventuring and loving the outdoors under the backdrop of the mountain. She instilled a passion for the outdoors through countless camping trips to Mason Lake, summers in Packwood, ocean trips to Westport, and simply enjoying the Sound from the views at Titlow Park and the waterfront. Christine spent her entire work life as a dedicated Boeing employee. Her 32 years with Boeing was spent as a Machinist and Supplier Quality Control. Her hands touched every Boeing 737 that went through her factory. During her time there, she dedicated many hours to United Way, organizing Christmas fundraisers, delivering toys, and giving back whenever possible. Somehow, she also found time to be her girls' soccer coach, Girl Scout leader, and epic slumber party hostess. Christine loved to love. She loved her garden. She loved her Sounders. But, most of all - She loved her family. What started as a trio with herself and her two daughters, Shannon and Rae, blossomed into a dynamic bunch upon her marriage to Martin Dunn in the summer of 1998. Their union brought her two more daughters, Kendra and Kati, who Christine welcomed and loved. Her home was a constant place of chatter, gatherings, music, gardening, and dance. She had the house with the best snacks, and her doors were always open to the many friends who called it "home." She took pride in this. No visitor left a stranger. Every holiday, Sunday dinner, or time a friend needed a cup of coffee or a place to land, she was there with a welcoming smile...and a veggie tray. This is truly her legacy. Few had a more generous heart. We are so lucky to have basked in her warmth, for even a while. Christine's greatest pride was her grandchildren. She was the grandma with endless activities, the first to turn on music, play some cards, and dance in the kitchen. She loved to watch them eat right from her garden and to take them to play at "Grandma's" park. She would sing her own funny lyrics and make up songs for the grandchildren. Her G-babies, she took every opportunity to spoil all of them. She was the best GMA ever! She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 20 years, Marty Dunn, her four daughters, Shannon White, Rae Clausen, Kendra Hartman and Kati Pearson, her eight g-babies, and her sister Rae Sunde, and niece Kate Sheetz. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." Winnie the Pooh The family is hosting a Celebration of Christine's Life at Titlow Lodge 8425 6th Ave, Tacoma WA on March 23rd, 2019 from 3-6pm. Donations to honor her may be made to the Salish Cancer Center, Fife WA.

