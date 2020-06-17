Christofer Kachman Christofer Kachman passed away May 28th 2020 in Graham, WA. Born 06/27/1962. He was married to the love of his life Debbie Kachman for 21 years. They both owned and operated Sound Bulkhead INC. and Sound Rock Products. Those left to honor his memory include his wife Debbie Kachman, Brothers, sister, daughters, sons, grandkids and many more. A celebration of life will be in a couple of months, if interested please email Debbie at cdkachman@aol.com.



