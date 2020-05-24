Christopher John Canwell Christopher John Canwell, born October 29, 1942, passed away at home on May 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. Chris was born to John and Jane Canwell and raised on a farm north of Spokane, Washington, along with younger siblings Kevin Canwell and Sandy (Canwell) Moulton. He graduated from St. George's School in 1961 and attended Georgetown University and Gonzaga University, graduating from the latter in 1965. Chris met his wife Joleen (Peterson) while still in college in 1964 and they married in Spokane on December 27, 1966. They lived most of their adult life in University Place, where they raised two children David Canwell and Sarah (Canwell) Katsandres. Chris worked for Kirsch for nearly 30 years until he retired in 1999 as a Senior Sales Representative. He had many hobbies that filled him with joy: photography, cooking, tennis, gardening and target shooting were among his favorites. He adored his grandchildren Chris and Nick Katsandres who dearly loved their "Papa." Chris was most memorable for how he lived his faith and the inspiration he provided to many. For being a true friend, incredibly kind, and for making others feel good about themselves, and life in general, in his presence. And for being very funny, telling great stories and making a perfect cocktail. When we are able, we will be holding a Memorial Mass and reception where all can come and celebrate the beautiful life that Chris lived. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fulcrum Foundation (fulcrumfoundation.org) which provides tuition assistance in Catholic schools. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to see a full obituary and to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.