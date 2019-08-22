|
Christopher Marshal Brown 9/5/1985 - 8/10/019 Chris was born in Huntington Beach, California and moved to Puyallup, WA in June, 1988. Chris lived most of his life in Puyallup and was a wonderful brother, dedicated uncle, great son. He loved his work and those he worked with. His passion was fishing and he had a gentle way with children and animals. Chris leaves two brothers, Matthew and Tyler, and a sister, Lauren, and 8 nephews and nieces and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his father, Ron. He was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia. The Celebration of Life for Chris will be Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 AM at the Motion Church, 601 9th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA. Everyone is welcome to attend a Celebration BBQ in Federal Way following the ceremony. Address and directions will be available at the church. For those that can not attend the BBQ, the family will be available right after the service. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Tacoma/Pierce County Humane Society. A donation site is located at their website. Please sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 22, 2019