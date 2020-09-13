Christopher Williamson On Friday, September 4th, 2020, after a four-year battle with colorectal cancer, Chris Williamson walked off stage and into the world beyond this world. Chris was born October 19, 1965, the third son of Gary and Rosalie Williamson of Gig Harbor, after Todd Rance (1961-1962) and Greg Dee (1963-present). Chris is survived by his parents; his wife, Willow, sons Brett and Conner, brother Greg and fiancé Kathleen and their families. Chris has said that when he met Willow, he knew that they would be together for life, and that she would transform his life. Willow feels the same about him and feels blessed that he chose her with whom to spend his life. In the short time that Chris was on this earth, he lived a full and productive life. While in high school, he worked as an Industrial Trainee in the Work Study program at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS). Upon his graduation from Peninsula High School (Class of '84), he was hired into the Apprenticeship program at PSNS by the Shop 11 Shipfitter Shop. This was the beginning of a fulfilling and successful 36 year career. Chris held many leadership roles during his career which included being the Superintendent of several Production, Support Shops and Codes. He believed that everyone he worked with inspired and taught him something that helped him to grow as a person and a leader. He was recognized with countless awards throughout his career for his leadership and service including receiving the Superintendent of the Year award in 2015. Chris had a love of life and an energy to match. He loved music and was a professional DJ for many years. This helped to support his music habit and allowed him to become an avid music collector. Chris was a gifted singer, song writer, performing bass player and played in several bands since high school. He was also an excellent Karaoke host and singer who was best known for singing "Brandy" and making up his own words to suit a specific person or event. Boating was another favorite pastime. Over the years, he and Willow were members of several yacht clubs (Tacoma, Roche and Gig Harbor). They were active in each and chaired or supported cruises and events, participated in Predicted Navigation races, and helped to develop and act in several "Heavy Weather" skits for the Tacoma Yacht Club. Chris had been performing on stage since elementary school and always loved to entertain a crowd, no matter the size. In both his personal and work lives, it was very important to Chris to mentor, support and help others. He was a mentor to many at PSNS, he and Willow volunteered their time to support Boy Scout Troop 1528 for several years. This also resulted in many wonderful friendships and numerous Geocaching adventures. In 2005, Chris established "The Peninsula High School Class of '84" scholarship fund. Chris, in a song he wrote called "Siamese Cat," once sang "it's only life, and that's it." Before his untimely death from cancer, Chris repeatedly said that he had no regrets with the rich 54 years of his life. Chris and Willow believe, as Winnie the Pooh once said: "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." Chris and Willow encourage friends and families to cherish each day and to (safely) hold one another close, and to make getting your health screenings a priority. Due to the COVID-19 requirements, there will be no services. The family does plan to put together a virtual Celebration of Life on October 19th, 2020. Please check Chris, Greg or Willow's FaceBook for more info when available. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following charities in his memory. The Peninsula High School "Chris Williamson Class of '84 Memorial Scholarship" fund. (https://gf.me/u/yxf9it
) The "Make a Wish" Foundation (www.wish.org
) Mary Bridge Hospital Children's Foundation Free Care Fund, PO Box 5296, Tacoma, WA 98415-0296 (support.multicare.org
) Or to the charity of your choice