Christy Carlisle
1947 - 2020
October 13, 1947 - November 22, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Christy Lou was born on October 13, 1947 in Shelton, WA to Donald and Evelyn Satra. She grew up in Parkland, WA and attended Franklin Pierce High School (1966). Christy received her bachelor's in education from her beloved Pacific Lutheran University (1970). She taught for many years in Tacoma Public Schools before spending her time as a full time mother (spending everyday at her kids schools). On February 28, 1976 she married her best friend, David Carlisle at the PLU chapel. They raised two wonderful kids together.
Christy never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. She always said "everyone has something to offer". She loved to swim, travel, and most of all spend time with her family, especially her beautiful granddaughters.
Christy was preceded in death by her father, Donald, her mother, Evelyn, and her brother Tom. She is survived by her husband David, and children Matt (Kelly) and Lindsay, and granddaughters Allison and Olivia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a gift in honor of Christy Satra Carlisle to PLU's scholarship fund or American Cancer Society.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 28, 2020.
