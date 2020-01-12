|
|
Chuar Vogel Chuar Vogel age 80 from Yelm WA went to be with the Lord. Chuar also went by Linda, she was born in Samutprakan Thailand. Chuar migrated to the United States June 1974 with her three children Dee, Anne and Raymond. Chuar Married Her Loving Husband Dave, 6 February 1986 and had a wonderful marriage of 34 years. Chuar loved fishing, crabbing, flowers and cooking for family and friends. She loved helping and giving to those less fortunate then herself. Chuar loved her Children, Grandchilden and Great Grandchildren. Chuar's smile would light up the whole room, she had a playful spirit. Services will be at Fir Lane Memorial Park Spanaway WA Thursday 16 Jan 2020. Visitation is from 0900 to 10:00 and services will be held from 10:00 to 11:00. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent WA at 1:15. Chuar you are the woman I always dreamed of, I knew it form the start, I saw your face and that's the last I've seen of my heart. Rest in peace Sweet Heart.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020