Chuck "Charles" Wetzel Chuck (Charles) Wetzel passed away peacefully May 17, 2019. Chuck was born in Aberdeen, WA on April 19, 1939 to Charles and Catherine Wetzel, and is the oldest of four siblings. Chuck graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1957 and went on to attend Grays Harbor Community College where he was the Student Body President before graduating in 1959. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Western Washington University (WWU) in 1961. He started teaching in the Puyallup School District where he stayed for six years. Over this time, he earned a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Oregon in 1965 and a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Arizona State University in 1968. Chuck then found his way to the Highline School District where he was a Counselor and Teacher, eventually becoming an Elementary School Principal until he retired in 1994. Chuck and Kay (Ross) met at WWU and were married in August 1962. In 1977 Chuck and his family (with three daughters) went on a teaching exchange to Melbourne, Australia where they lived and worked for one year, having many travel adventures. Their love of travel continued on for many years. Chuck is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay Wetzel and their children: Linda Hamilton (John), Laurie Hayward (Mike) and Karen Wetzel (Tim Halladay), his four grandchildren Caleb and Micah Hamilton and Samantha and Natalie Hayward, his brothers Tom and Bob Wetzel, his sister Marilyn Donaldson, niece Jean and numerous other relatives. Chuck was known for his quick sense of humor and storytelling skills. He loved sports and was a voracious reader, he loved to fish and golf but one of his biggest passions was clam digging. He and Kay enjoyed their summers at their beach house on Treasure Island. Chuck made an impact on so many, including family, friends, co-workers, thousands of students over the years and so many others. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass in Chuck's honor will be held at All Saints Church in Puyallup, WA on Saturday June 1st at 11am. In Lieu of Flowers please donate to the St. Francis House of All Saints Parish or All Saints Church.

