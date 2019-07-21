Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chunsoo Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chunsoo Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chunsoo Lee Obituary
Chunsoo Lee January 20, 1961- July 12, 2019 Chunsoo Lee passed away peacefully at UW medical center. He is survived by his loving wife Heasook, three children: Mark, Martha (Antony) Lydia and three grandchildren: Leiloni, Zekerijah, Charlotte. He graduated from "Presbyterian General Assembly Theological Seminary" in Korea with a Master's Degree in 1997. He worked as assistant pastor at several local churches. He led the Korean service at the Puyallup Salvation Army until October, 2001. After that, he started the "Gate of Heaven church" in Puyallup. He resigned December 2015 because of his illness. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday 10:00 a.m. August 3 at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.