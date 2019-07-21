|
Chunsoo Lee January 20, 1961- July 12, 2019 Chunsoo Lee passed away peacefully at UW medical center. He is survived by his loving wife Heasook, three children: Mark, Martha (Antony) Lydia and three grandchildren: Leiloni, Zekerijah, Charlotte. He graduated from "Presbyterian General Assembly Theological Seminary" in Korea with a Master's Degree in 1997. He worked as assistant pastor at several local churches. He led the Korean service at the Puyallup Salvation Army until October, 2001. After that, he started the "Gate of Heaven church" in Puyallup. He resigned December 2015 because of his illness. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday 10:00 a.m. August 3 at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019