Claire L. Zuger Crossed over to meet her maker peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her Husband of 52 years Alfred Zuger, her Son Gary Austin and family, Daughter Robin Austin and family, Daughter Tami Zuger Yomes and family, Son Tony Zuger and family. Shes lived in the Tacoma/Spanaway area her whole life. She was one strong tough cookie but also caring, loving, giving compassionate woman. She took a licking and kept on ticking. Her lifes Hobbies and joys were farming, gardening, canning, cooking, knitting, crocheting. Teaching us all of that and more along the way. Music and playing the spoons was her fun time with us!. She loved her family and friends very much. She would give you the shirt off her back then turn around and knit you a sweater! Celebration of Life will be March 3rd at Frontier Park Lodge in Graham from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

