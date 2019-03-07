Clare Bergstrom Clare Ellene Bergstrom passed away on February 27, 2019 at Providence Regional Hospital in Everett WA. Clare was born December 15, 1936 to Conrad and Hazel Johnson. In 1965 she married Gerald Bergstrom of Tacoma. Married over 53 years, they raised two children together, Jerry and Janene. Clare was a teacher for over 30 years. She belonged to many quilting, sewing and crocheting groups over the years. Her joy was to be creating something beautiful with her hands. Her family has been the lucky recipients of her many handiworks. Clare was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother Conrad Jr. She is survived by her husband, Gerald, her son Jerry, daughter Janene, grand-children Andrea, Chelsea, Joel, Alea, Emily and Alex. Lastly her great grandchild-ren, Landon, Drew and Andy. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 3:00 p.m. at Brookdale Arbor Place, 12806 Bothell-Everett Hwy., Everett. We ask that any re-membrances for Clare be made to the Providence Hospital Cancer Center.

