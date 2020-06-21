Clarence "CJ" Johnson, Jr. Clarence "CJ" Johnson, Jr., 96, long-time Tacoma resident and business owner, died of natural causes on May 20 in Scottsdale Arizona, where he was living close to family. CJ owned and operated CJ Johnson Bail Bonds in downtown Tacoma for over 60 years before selling the business in 2013. He loved Tacoma and the people he served. Born in 1924 in Wyoming, CJ's childhood was spent in Rock Springs. After high school, in 1942, he attended the University of Wyoming (UWY) at Laramie, studying engineering and business. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity. In 1943, with World War II raging, CJ left college and joined the war effort. He became a first lieutenant in the US Army Air Corps, 386th Bombardment Group, in Europe. He was awarded the title of first lieutenant at a young age, a rarity. As a lead bombardier navigator, he was assigned to a B26 Marauder bomber aircraft and flew missions from Normandy, France to the Remagen Bridge in Germany. He was based in Europe until WWII ended in 1945. Once home, he returned to UWY. Before finishing college, he went to visit his sister in Tacoma and decided to stay and build his life there. On a blind date, he met his future wife, Jimmie. CJ and Jimmie married in 1951 and were married for 65 years until her death in 2016. They raised three daughters, Karen, Diane, and Judy in their happy Fircrest home. CJ and Jimmie were long-time members of the Fircrest Golf Club and Tacoma Art Museum. CJ was also active in the Tacoma Athletic Commission (TAC), was a long-time supporter of the Tacoma Golden Gloves, and for many years provided trophies for the Longshoreman's Fishing Derby. Many community efforts benefited from his quiet generosity. He is preceded in death by Jimmie and their infant daughter, Sharon. CJ is survived by daughters and their spouses/partners: Karen Johnson (Doug Hildie), Diane Lahti, and Judy Johnson (Bob Kassner); granddaughter, Kelsey Maxon (Tyler) and their children; sister-in-law Roberta Voss, many nieces and nephews, and his "blended family" granddaughters Jennifer LaPorte, Sarah Smoldon, Kendall Vogel and their families. CJ is now with his beloved wife, Jimmie, dancing in heaven. There will not be a service per CJ's request. Remembrances welcomed at Legacy.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 21, 2020.