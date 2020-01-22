|
Clarence Veino Clarence came from a large family with four brothers and a sister and enlisted in the military at a young age. He proudly served over 20 years in the United States Air Force. During his time in the service he was stationed at many different places worldwide but it was in Japan that he met his wife Yaeko. They spent 52 wonderful years together before her passing. After leaving the service, Clarence spent about 15 years in civil service working on submarines. After retiring, he and his wife travelled often enjoying vacations in many different places around the world. For the last several years Clarence lived in a retirement community in Tacoma where he enjoyed doing various activities with his friends there. He is survived by two sons, a daughter-in-law, a grandson, and two brothers.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 22, 2020