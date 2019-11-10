Home

Claudia Kress (Lochridge) Lorberau Born May 19, 1933 (Las Vegas, Nevada) and passed peacefully October 30, 2019 (Lakewood, Washington), age 86. Married 54 years to Carl Ernest Lorberau (deceased). Predeceased by her parents Gordon Smith Lochridge and Irma Kress Lochridge, brothers Dr. Gordon Kress Lochridge, William Kress Lochridge. Survived by sister Blanchella Kress Casey Jr.; children Hidee Lorberau, Teresa Lorberau, Jon (Karen) Lorberau, Mark (Nikki) Lorberau, Kevin (Virginia) Lorberau, Shane Lorberau; grandchildren Kelsey, Mitchell, Scotty, Danae, Marissa. Air Force veteran, military spouse, homemaker, beloved mom, grandma, friend, animal lover. A sweet, kind and loving soul forever remembered in our hearts. For information on the date, time, location of service, see full obituary: www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019
