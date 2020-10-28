Claudia Lewis

December 16, 1941 - October 22, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - "Behold, I make all things new." Revelation 21:5

Claudia's family and friends now rejoice in the new life she shares with our Lord and Savior. She was born in Puyallup, Wash. and moved to Tacoma in 1946. Claudia taught school for 30 years in Wash. State, she graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She was confirmed on October 27, 1957 at Trinity Lutheran Church and was still a member up to her death. Her parents Sidney F. and Laura A. Lewis preceded her in death. This family will be missed. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 4-8pm Thursday October 30, 2020 at Weeks' Dryer Mortuary. She will be buried near family at 1pm on Friday October 30, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.





