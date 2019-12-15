|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF Clayton E. "Pete" Peterson 3/24/1927 7/3/2019 and Carol L. (Fisher) Peterson 8/18/1933 9/30/2019 "Pete" Peterson was born in Flandreau, South Dakota. He grew up on the family farm. His professional career was spent working in commercial refrigeration. Carol was born in St. Louis, Missouri and spent her early years living in Chicago, Illinois. Theirs was a true partnership and they celebrated 67 years of marriage in May of this year. Carol and Pete met working in the Forum restaurant in Chicago and spent their honeymoon driving to the Northwest, ultimately moving to Lakewood, Washington. They provided a loving home to their 3 children: Scott Peterson, Sandy Giffin and Holly Hudson, and expanded their hearts to their respective spouses: Susan Peterson, Herb Giffin and Greg Hudson. Carol and Pete were blessed with 5 grandchildren: Kelsey Peterson, Shawna Peterson, Ashley Drennon (Hudson), Jeff Hudson, and Jordyn Williams (Hudson), 2 step-grandchildren: Jamen Giffin and Jody Giffin, and 4 great-grandchildren. Pete was a craftsman with a lifelong love of woodworking and mechanical innovation. He had a strong sense of adventure, leading to many family trips ranging from week-long road trips to weekend campouts. A World War II veteran, he was able to take the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to tour the memorials a meaningful journey accompanied by a lifelong friend he met in basic training. He had a quick wit and a humorous spirit. Family gatherings always included Dad's famous Bloody Marys and barbecued oysters- his favorite! Carol had an abiding curiosity, leading her to maintain a strong interest in news, events and the world around her, including celebrity gossip! She was a passionate lover of books and enjoyed immersing herself in stories, adventures and sagas. She volunteered in schools, supporting young readers in the hope that they would grow to share her joy of books. Carol worked part time for many years in retail while raising the family. With her quiet manner, she was able to demonstrate independence and fortitude and has been described as a woman who held a lantern for the rest of us to seek a trail. Carol and Pete were long time members of the Little Church on the Prairie in Lakewood. They were loyal and caring friends, neighbors and relatives to many and lived their lives with kindness, integrity and humility. We continue to be amazed at hearing from the many people whose lives they touched. The family will be holding a private memorial at Willamette National Cemetery. Remembrances can be sent to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019